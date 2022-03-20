Gandhinagar: In an alarming development, as many as 283 lions died in Gujarat in the last two years of which 254 died of “natural causes” even as 616 other animals including leopards also died during the time.

The figures were revealed by the Gujarat assembly in reply to a question by Congress MLA from Una, Poonja Vanshe over the killings of lions and lion cubs in the state during the last two years. In response, the authorities stated that in the previous two years, 283 lions had perished in the state of which 254 lions died “as a result of natural causes” while 29 lion species died in an unnatural way. Besides, a total of 616 cats and animals including leopards also died during the period.

Reacting to the disclosure by the assembly, Vanshe slammed the state government for “allowing lions to die” saying that the government was spending crores of rupees on lion rearing which seems to be ineffective. The government however denied the allegation saying a veterinary officer has been appointed to treat lions and other wild animals in order to bring down the deaths. It said that ambulances to ferry sick wild animals were also being dispatched to the forest area even as speed breakers and sign boards were being set up along the highway passing through the sanctuary to minimize animal deaths by accidents.

Besides, forest service personnel are conducting night patrols in the area and CCTV cameras are being installed at many locations to check poaching, added the government. The Gujarat government has already fenced the railway track at Rajula Pipavav to save the wild animals in the area from being crushed under the train. The government however admitted to a vacancy of 334 forest guards as of 2018. Pertinently, there have been many incidents of lions dying after falling into open wells of the farmers. In the Gir border area alone, there are around 4.5 thousand such open wells.

Also read: 313 lions died in Gujarat in 2 years