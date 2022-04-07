Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Two brothers have been booked for alleged rape in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur, nearly 28 years after they gang-raped the minor daughter of a neighbour.

For more than two years, from 1994 to 1996, the victim -- just 12-years-old then -- was allegedly gang-raped by two brothers. When the victim got pregnant and delivered a boy, she was forced to give up her child, who was later adopted by a couple in Uttar Pradesh. She was also threatened by the accused duo against filing an FIR.

The victim met her son in 2020 and he compelled her to fight for justice and lodged a complaint against the accused brothers. Now, twenty-eight years after the incident, the police through a DNA test have established that one of the accused is indeed the father, making her case stronger against the accused duo.

"We will take this fight to its logical conclusion and ensure justice for my mother who has suffered enough," the victim's son told reporters on condition of anonymity.

Read: AMU professor suspended for 'rape' in Hindu myths comment

IANS