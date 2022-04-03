Badaun(Uttar Pradesh): At least 28 children fell sick due to food poisoning at the Jayaprakash Narayan Sarvodaya Awasi Vidyalaya in Samarer block of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. In all, 20 children were immediately admitted to the Community Health Centre (CHC) of the Samarer block while eight children were taken to CHC Dataganj in critical condition.

Talking to ETV Bharat, the CHC doctor said, "We received a call from Jayaprakash Narayan Sarvodaya Awasi Vidyalaya that the children are suffering from stomach ache and vomiting. We brought them as soon as possible to CHC. We provided the required treatment. Due to a lack of staff and monitoring facility, we have sent eight students to CHC Dataganj. At present all the 28 students' health condition is stated to be stable now. "

The school children consumed food cooked in the school soon after their health condition started deteriorating. The children said that the mixed vegetable curry was served to us. Soon after partaking of the food they suffered stomach ache and vomiting. After that, the food was thrown away."

Also Read: Combating inflation: Govt extends free import of Tur and Urad Dal for another year

Along with the CO and tehsildar, SDM Ram Shiromani reached the spot, along with other officers. It is reported that eating the school food had led to their health deterioration. As of now is not evident what caused the children's health to deteriorate. The incident is being investigated by the authorities. As of now, the administration has not divulged any details regarding this incident.