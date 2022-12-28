Sultanpur (UP): Twenty-eight people were injured when a bus carrying pilgrims from Pune in Maharashtra rammed into a divider in Gosaiganj police station limits on Wednesday morning, police said.

The injured were taken to the district hospital from where four pilgrims with serious injuries were referred to the medical college in Varanasi, they said. Ten other injured pilgrims are undergoing treatment at the district hospital while the remainder were discharged after first aid.

Gosaiganj police station SHO RP Rawat said the pilgrims were on their way to Ayodhya from Varanasi when their bus overturned after colliding with a divider at the Tatiyanagar intersection. (PTI)