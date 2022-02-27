Jaipur: Twenty seven students from Rajasthan were among 500 Indian students, who landed at the Mumbai and Delhi airports on Air India flights after their evacuation from war-torn Ukraine by the Indian authorities.

Officials said that nine Rajasthanis were among 250 evacuated Indian students, who landed at the Mumbai airport from Bucharest as direct flights from Ukraine are not possible due to the closing of the air space. This was the first evacuation flight of Air India to Mumbai to bring back the Indians stranded in Ukraine. The flight departed from Bucharest at 1:55 pm Indian time and reached Mumbai Airport at around 8 pm.

At the Mumbai airport, a special Rajasthan desk was set up for the evacuated students, who were scheduled to arrive in Jaipur by 10:30 am this morning.

The Indian nationals who had reached the Ukraine-Romania border by road were taken by the Indian government officials to Bucharest so that they could be repatriated in the Air India flights specially arranged for them.

Another evacuation flight returned to Delhi on Sunday morning with 250 more Indian nationals, including 18 students from Rajasthan. These were also received by the help desk, after which they will be brought to Jaipur.