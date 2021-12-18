Belagavi/Bengaluru: Followed by the arrests of 27 people in the Rayanna statyue vandalisation, Section 144 has been imposed in Bleagavi. The 27 arrested, including president of Sri Ramasena Hindustan Organisation Ramakant Konduskar and MES leader Shubham Shelke, have been sent to the Hindalja jail.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, DCP Vikram Amate said, "Prohibitory orders have been imposed under Section 144 from 8 am on December 18 to 6 am on December 19, in view of night activities in the city and to stop different organisations from protesting. The situation is under control right now. If anyone makes a provocative speech on social media, we will take strict action against them."

The Belagavi police had earlier arrested 27 people after they pelted stones at government vehicles and vandalised freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna's statue. A group of people staged a protest late on Friday evening condemning the desecration of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue in Bengaluru, demanding action against the culprits behind the incident. Some of the miscreants in the protesting crowd smashed around 26 government and police vehicles, as informed by the Commissioner of Police Belagavi City K Thiyagarajan.

Tension prevailed in Kolhapur and Belagavi after a video from Bengaluru, purportedly showing a few miscreants pouring black ink over the face of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, went viral. The incident took place on Thursday at the Sankikere area of Sadashivanagar in Bengaluru. Bengaluru city Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said that a complaint against the perpetrators has been lodged at the Sadashivanagar Police Station and strict action against the culprits.

Followed by this, on Friday evening, hundreds of Hindu organisation activists and Marathi-speaking people gathered at the Dharmaveer Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Chowk in Belagavi obstructing the road. A police vehicle was reportedly vandalised at the Hutatma Chowk, while an auto driver was also beaten up at Ramdev Galli in Belagavi city amid the chaos.

Some miscreants also pelted stones at government vehicles coming to Belagavi for the winter session duty and damaged them to some degree. They also pelted stones at a government bus and cars parked in front of the houses. A video of this vandalisation has been captured on a CCTV camera.

To control the situation, the Belagavi police resorted to lathi-charge on the perpetrators, after which the situation went out of control.

Reacting to the situation, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said, "We will instil fear among the miscreants. You will see strict action by the police this time. There is no question of sparing anyone. It is the handiwork of a few miscreants. We will tame them."

The police booked cases against over 100 agitators in connection with the incident of violence in the city at three police stations. The case has also been booked for creating disharmony on the basis of language, along with other charges. The police suspect a deliberate attempt of violence by the Kannadiga and Marathi communities, and the political involvement of Maharashtra Ekikarana Samithi (MES) party leaders in the issue.

