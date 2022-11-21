Patna: According to the report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) -2021, more than 20 people die every day on the roads of Bihar following road accidents. The NCRB data shows that Bihar reports the maximum number of pedestrian casualties in the country. Justifying the data, Bihar reported 27 deaths within 24 hours in separate road accidents between Sunday and Monday, including the horrific accident in Vaishali on Sunday night, which claimed 12 lives, including eight children.

The speeding truck knocked down 12: In all, 12 people, including women and children, were killed and several others were injured when a speeding truck ploughed into a religious procession in the Vaishali district on Sunday evening. The accident took place under the Desri police station area of the north Bihar district, about 30 kms from the state capital, around 9 pm when the procession gathered in front of a "peepal" tree on the roadside to offer prayers to a local deity 'Bhumiya Baba'.

Father-son rammed by unidentified vehicle: In another road accident in Vaishali, father and son were rammed by an unidentified vehicle near Chandi village on the Lalganj-Hajipur road. The incident happened when the duo was returning after shutting their medical shop in Harauli Fatehpur block of the district on a bike. Both were identified as Berasi Singh and his 21-year-old son Hrithik Kumar.

Pickup crushed mother-daughter in Gopalganj: An uncontrolled pickup hit the mother-daughter near Mishra Batraha village of Phulwaria police station area in Gopalganj. Both were rushed to Hathua Sub-Divisional hospital where the daughter succumbed to injuries, while the mother was referred to Gopalganj Sadar Hospital for better treatment.

Car collided with an electric pole in Siwan: Three people were charred to death after a speeding Scorpio collided with a roadside electric pole and caught fire. The incident took place near Nizampur village of Sarai OP police station area.

Truck ploughed into wedding pandal in Munger: In the Bariapur police station area of ​​Munger district, a speeding truck ploughed into a wedding pandal killing an elderly man sleeping in the pandal while leaving, his son and two grandsons injured. All three have been referred to Munger for better treatment.

Man and his son-in-law mowed down by a car in Khagaria: Two bike-ridden men died after a Scorpio hit them near Therava village of Chautham police station area of ​​Khagaria. Deceased Niranjan Singh was returning to his village Telihar after cremating his father.

Two bike riders die in Madhubani: Two youths riding a bike were killed after being hit by an unknown vehicle cruising at high speed on NH-57 near the Kanhauli Maheshpura under the Jhanjharpur police station area. The deceased youth has been identified as Pravesh Kumar Chaudhary and Dharamveer Chaudhary both residents of the Jhanjharpur police station area.

Van hits Scooty rider in Begusarai: Two friends on their way to Begusarai's Kanvar Lake Bird Sanctuary on a Scooty were hit by a pickup van near Mahua turn. One youth died on the spot, while the other was seriously injured, and was undergoing treatment at Begusarai's Sadar Hospital. The deceased has been identified as Himanshu Kumar (18), a resident of the Madhubani district.

Auto overturned in Nawada: A woman was killed after Tempo overturned near Gangta on the Hazratpur-Minapur road under the Narhat police station area of ​​the district, while three other passengers suffered serious injuries. The deceased has been identified as Chinta Devi. Chinta Devi's husband Mahendra Chaudhary said that his wife was going from Sheikhpura market in a Tempo when it overturned near the newly constructed bridge at Gangta.

One killed in Katihar: In Katihar, a truck ran over a teenager standing on the roadside leaving him dead. The incident took place under of ​​the Kodha Police Station limits of the Simariya area.