Asifabad (Telangana): Forty-one inmates of a minority boys' residential school fell ill due to food poisoning in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district on Monday night. They complained of vomiting, stomach ache and nausea after eating dinner. Some of them were admitted to Kagaznagar hospital as a precautionary measure. The incident triggered an immediate reaction from the top officials. District Education Officer P. Ashok visited the school and hostel premises, along with officials.

The minority boys' school where the incident was reported is located in Gannaram in Kagaznagar mandal of Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district. Parents arrived at the hospital and lodged their protest against the school principal and staff. The students were discharged from the hospital after their condition improved. Some of the students tried to attack the hostel warden for serving adulterated food to them.

The students complained that they found worms in the rice that was served to them. By the time they realised it, they had eaten part of their meal already. Some of them complained of dizziness. The District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) said that a detailed inquiry has been ordered. Preliminary investigation revealed that the students fell sick as they consumed unwashed rice.