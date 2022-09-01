New Delhi: A female MBBS student in her final year of the medical degree at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital died by suicide by hanging herself to death at her room in the hostel early Thursday morning, according to the police. A policeman said that they received a distress call at around 3:30 am this morning saying that the student had hanged herself. On reaching the hostel, 26-year-old Ritu, a resident of Jharonda Kalan Delhi, currently doing an internship at the hospital was found hanging from a noose made from her headscarf.

Also read: Gandhinagar: MBBS student dies by suicide

She was taken to the emergency ward, where doctors declared her brought dead, an official said. According to the official, a suicide note purportedly left by her and two empty packets of antidepressant tablets were also found inside the room. The woman is believed to have hanged herself at around 11 pm on Wednesday due to depression. The police called her family members to complete the legal formalities before handing over the body to them. The police are recording the statements of the family members even as Ritu's colleagues at the hospital are also being questioned in the case.