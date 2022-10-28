Mumbai: External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar laid a wreath at the 26/11 Memorial at Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai on Friday. "26/11 will never ever be forgotten", EAM said after laying the wreath. "The UN Security Council gathers at the 26/11 Memorial in Hotel Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai. This sends a strong message on countering terrorism. We will hold the masterminds and conspirators accountable. We will never give up," he tweeted.