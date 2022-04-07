Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh): More than 26 people, including 15 members belonging to the 'solvers' gang' were taken into custody for writing answers to the UP Board English paper on Wednesday. On a tip-off, the administrative officials carried out a joint raid in Thakurdwara tehsil under the Kuankheda area in the Moradabad district of the state. The raids were conducted at two places-- one at the Inter College and the other at Degree College where the unfair means were being adopted during the UP Board English paper exam.

On Wednesday morning, District Magistrate (DM) Shailendra Kumar Singh received a call from an unknown phone number that answers were being solved for the UP Board English paper, which was undergoing at the exam centre of BS Inter College. The solvers' gang was writing answers for the UP Board English paper from the nearby Degree College. After receiving the tip-off, the DM asked the administrative officials to conduct the raids at two places simultaneously.

The raiding team of officials visited the Bhagwant Singh PG College at around 9 o'clock on Wednesday morning in the Kuankheda area of Moradabad and seized the 15 solved answer sheets with the stamp and signature of the centre's superintendent and invigilator affixed on these seized answer sheets. The recovered answer sheets belonged to the BS Inter College exam centre where the examinees were appearing for the English paper of the UP Board.

The distance between the Bhagwant Singh PG College and BS Inter College is around 300 metres. In all, 26 persons, including four women, two teachers of the basic education department and Shiksha Mitras were taken into custody by the police and by the night the action was initiated against 30 persons.

Based on a written complaint filed by District School Inspector Dr Arun Kumar Dubey, a case was registered against the 'Solvers' gang' under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120 B of the IPC as well as Sections 3,5,8 and 10 of the Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education examination rules.