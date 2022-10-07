Guwahati: About 25,000 kgs of drugs, seized as part of a massive drive carried out by the Narcotics Control Bureau, will be destroyed in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Saturday, officials said. Shah will also chair a regional meeting on 'Drug Trafficking and National Security' here to discuss drug scenario in the northeastern region and ways to mitigate it.

Chief ministers and DGPs of all northeastern states will participate the meeting. About 11,000 kg of narcotic substances will be destroyed by the NCB here on Saturday. Additionally, approximately 13,675 kg of confiscated narcotics (heroin, ganja, codeine cough syrup, narcotic pills) will be destroyed by Assam (2,531 kg) and Tripura (11,144 kg), an official said, adding approximately 25,000 kg of drugs will be destroyed.

Exhibiting the commitment of the Narendra Modi government to make the society drugs-free, the NCB, which functions under the Ministry of Home Affairs, is running a special mission from June 1 to destroy confiscated drugs. On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Independence, the NCB had decided that during this special campaign of 75 days, 75,000 kg drugs will be destroyed by all regional units of the NCB.

The NCB achieved the target in just 60 days, well before the deadline, and reiterated its commitment to the nation regarding the fight against drug abuse. Around 82,000 kg of seized drugs were destroyed by July 30, another official said. A national conference held on July 30 in Chandigarh held under this campaign, the home minister started the process of destroying 31,000 kg of narcotics by various field units of NCB through virtual medium.

During this special extermination drive from June 1-7, about 1,09,000 kg of confiscated narcotics have been destroyed by the NCB, the official said. (PTI)