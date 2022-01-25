Kutch (Gujarat): On a tip-off from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the Customs Department officials intercepted the containers at Seabird CFS at Mundra Port and seized 1,000 sacks of poppy seeds weighing 25 kg worth Rs 3.5 crore hidden under a bundle of ammonium sulphate in the container.

The scientific name of the poppy is Papaver Somniferum and it is banned as a narcotic in many parts of the world. In India, too, poppy seeds are considered a narcotic substance.

Therefore, for its import, prior approval of the Narcotics Commissioner located at Gwalior is necessary and the importer also has to take permission after registering with the Narcotics Department. According to sources, the poppy seized at the Mundra port, the importer company registered at Delhi Container Depot had not taken any clearance for the import of poppy seeds.

The manner the poppy seeds were concealed in the container suggests that it was imported with the intention of smuggling. Therefore, for the second time in a week, the drug smuggling has been busted. The matter has been further investigated and more revelations are expected in the near future.

It is worth mentioning that, for importing any item from abroad by sea, the importing company has to take approval from the container depot in Delhi. From there the importing company can import anything only after approval.

