Kochi: In a joint operation, Department of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and Customs' authorities on Tuesday seized a huge quantity of red sandalwood hidden in a container at Cochin Port Trust on Tuesday, official sources said.

They said the plan was to smuggle around 2,500 kg of red sanders to Dubai in a ship that leaves the port later in the night but it was foiled by the sleuths of DRI and Customs who acted on the basis of a tip-off. The logs were found in a tank hidden in a container, officials said. They said the sandalwood logs were procured from outside Kerala and the person who tried to smuggle it has been identified. The person will be arrested soon, officials said.

PTI

Also Read: Mumbai: ED files charge sheet against Red Sanders smuggler, others