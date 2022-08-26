Guwahati: The Assam government's recent move to reduce the number of government schools has sparked reactions across the state coupled with countrywide debates. The education department is preparing to permanently close 2,500 educational institutions in the state. Meanwhile, the education department has already finalized the decision to close down educational institutions with zero results and a low number of students in the matric examinations.

The 16 lower primary and upper primary schools in Kamrup Metropolitan District have already been ordered to be closed down by the Primary Education Department. Meanwhile, the Directorate of Secondary Education has also completed formalities to close 34 high schools and high madrassas in 15 districts that showed zero results in the 2022 matric examinations.

Meanwhile, the Secondary Education Department said it has already closed down 300 high schools and higher secondary schools in the state on the basis of poor results, lack of students, and short distances in between them.

Nalbari district will have the highest number of 91 high schools closed, a source in the Secondary Education Department said. In addition, 67 high schools in Barpeta, 40 in Lakhimpur, 38 in Dhubri, 24 in Kamrup, 14 in Jorhat, 10 in Morigaon, and 7 in Nagaon will be closed. Meanwhile, Education Minister Dr Ronoz Pegu said the process of receiving proposals for closing down educational institutions has concluded and currently the Department of Education is reviewing the matter.