Barnala: Manpreet Kumar alias Gagandeep Singh (25), a makeup artist in the Punjabi film industry died of a drug overdose in Dhanola town of Barnala (Punjab) on Wednesday. Vinod Kumar, the father of the deceased accused a woman living in his son's neighborhood of selling drugs to his son even when he tried to stay clean.

The police informed the father of the deceased and said that his son was a makeup artist in the Punjabi film industry and had moved to Dhanola to find better opportunities for work and his son was addicted to drugs but about a month ago he had given up drugs completely. But on Wednesday my son brought drugs from a woman living in his neighborhood, which resulted in his death due to a drug overdose.

Meanwhile, SHO of Dhanola police station Jagdev Singh said, "Manpreet Kumar alias Gagandeep Singh had died due to drug overdose and the father of the deceased alleged that a woman smuggler in his neighborhood, sold him drugs. A case has been registered under Section 304 against five drug smugglers on the basis of statements made by Vinod Kumar, father of the deceased youth." The postmortem of the deceased has been done and the body has been handed over to the family while raids are being carried out to arrest the accused. The police are probing the incident for further information.

Despite the police knowing all this, no action is being taken, the kin of the deceased alleged. Vinod demanded the police and the district administration arrest the accused woman smuggler and her family as soon as possible.