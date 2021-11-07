Kheda (Gujarat): More than 25 vehicles including bikes, autorickshaws and cars were gutted in a fire on the premises of Kheda Town Police Station in Gujarat's Kheda district. No casualties have been reported so far.

Nadiad Fire Brigade team and fire tenders of Ahmedabad, Mehmedwad, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) were also involved in attempts to douse the fire.

After one and a half-hour of struggle, the teams brought the fire under control. Dixit Patel, fire superintendent, Nadiad fire department informed that a fire broke out in the recovered vehicle and goods belonging in the compound of Kheda Town police station.

Patel said, some vehicles filled with chemicals, had caught fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he added.

Also read: Two dead in fire at Mumbai's Hansa Heritage building

ANI