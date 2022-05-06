Chengalpattu: As many as 25 cases of COVID were reported at Sathya Sai Medical College here till Thursday. About seven people tested positive on Tuesday, after which saturated testing has been conducted in the college. Along with the Chengalpattu collector, State Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan inspected the hostel on Friday.

On May 3, seven samples were tested at the college hostel and the test results turned positive. Later, at least 32 samples were taken on Thursday, of which 18 tested positive for COVID. So far, 25 cases are reported at the college hostel, where 10 students are from the Sathya Sai boys hostel, eight from the girls' hostel, and seven positive cases from the CDS apartment.

Read: India records 3,545 new Covid cases, 27 deaths in a day