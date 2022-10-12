New Delhi: Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri has said that 25 percent of the global energy demand growth in the next two decades is going to emanate out of India.

He noted that India's energy strategy is mindful of commitments to the global commons, to green transition, and to ensure energy availability, affordability and security to all. Puri made these remarks while addressing a roundtable on "Opportunities in the India-US Strategic Partnership" in Houston, Texas on Tuesday.

India, he said, had taken many steps towards low carbon development, including through emerging fuels like hydrogen and biofuels. The minister emphasized that despite the current challenging energy environment, India's commitment to energy transitions and its climate mitigation goals is not going to diminish.

The roundtable brought together over 60 participants from 35 companies, including the senior leadership of energy majors like ExxonMobil, Chevron, Cheniere, Lanzatech, Honeywell, BakerHughes, Emerson, and Tellurian to name a few. Indian energy PSUs also attended the event

Puri stated that India was undertaking major reforms to rationalize and incentivize exploration and production by reducing the no-go areas by 99 percent, opening up approximately one million sq km, and making good quality geological data available through the National Depository Registry.