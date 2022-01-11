New Delhi: In all, 25 flyers, who arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday, to aboard a flight to Dubai were deboarded after they were found Covid positive. Therefore, they have been barred from travelling and handed over to the District Disaster Management Authority(DDMA) team deployed by the Delhi government.

According to the guidelines of the United Arab Emirates, it is mandatory for passengers travelling to Dubai to undergo a rapid RT-PCR test before boarding the flight. Now, out of these 25 positive passengers, 13 have arrived by SpiceJet and the remaining 12 by other airlines. These passengers were tested before boarding their flight on Monday. After their report came positive they were immediately stopped from flying.

A Spicejet airline spokesperson said, " It is mandatory to get tested before flying to Dubai. On learning about these passengers testing positive, the matter was informed to the nodal officer of the Delhi government posted at the airport. After that infected passengers were handed over to them, who took them to the quarantine centre." He further stated that this is a regular practice. Due to Omicron, the Covid test for passengers has been made mandatory.