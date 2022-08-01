Dhanbad: In an unfortunate incident, 25 people were injured after a bolt of lightning strike at a temple in the Dhanbad district of Jharkhand on Monday. Mostly there were women and children among the injured. Out of which, five are said to be critical and admitted to Shaheed Nirmal Mahto Medical College (SNMMC), Dhanbad.

As per the reports, as it was the third "Somavar of Sawan" (an auspicious day in Hindu customs) and a large number of devotees had gathered at the ancient 'Rajwadi temple' in Pargha village under Balliapur police station area of the district. It was raining heavily along with celestial lightning, all of a sudden with a loud thunder lightning struck the temple premises.

Women and children got injured, and locals rushed to the spot and moved the injured lying in an unconscious state to a local hospital, Later, they were referred to SNMMC. One of the locals said, "As it was raining heavily, around 150 women had taken shelter in a nearby school, otherwise the number of injured would have been higher," he added.