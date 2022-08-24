New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear 25 five-judge matters will be listed before concerned benches from August 29, after Chief Justice of India designate UU Lalit have been sworn in. A communication from the Apex court's registrar said the matters are listed for directions related to the completion of filings, indication of tentative time to be taken by lawyers for arguments etc.

"The matters shall thereafter be listed as per the directions of this court," the communique said. The cases include Whatsapp privacy policy, the Constitution (One Hundred and Third Amendment) Act, 2019 that provides for reservation to economically weaker sections, and Jallikkattu, among others.