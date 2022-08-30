New Delhi: The Coal Ministry has set an ambitious goal for coal companies to bring more than 2400 hectares in and around coalfields under green cover with plantation of more than 50 lakh saplings for the year 2022-23. The identified area includes reclaimed mined-out areas of coal companies and areas outside of leasehold, amenable for plantation and made available by State government agencies, a statement from the coal ministry said on Tuesday.

As of now, green drive is in full swing in coal mining areas and about 1000 hectares have already been covered through block plantation, avenue plantation, grassland creation, bamboo plantation and high-tech cultivation. "The greening initiatives of the coal sector support India's NDC commitment to create additional carbon sink of 2.5 to 3 billion tonnes of CO2 equivalent through additional forest and tree cover by 2030," the ministry said.

It further said that the coal companies have not only effectively met the rising energy demand of the country at the current time of global energy crisis, but also shown their sensitivity and carefulness towards the environment by adopting various mitigation measures including extensive plantation in and around coal bearing areas and reclamation if mind out lands.

"Afforestation is a proven way of restoration of lands damaged by anthropogenic activities and must for achieving satisfactory rehabilitation of a mined landscape. It helps in minimizing the footprints of coal mining, prevents soil erosion, stabilize the climate, preserves wild life and enhances quality of air and watersheds. On a global scale, it mitigates climate change through carbon sequestration and also results in economic growth of the region," the ministry said.

The goal of Indian coal industry is to secure availability of coal to meet the demand of various sectors of the country while minimising the impact of mining on the environment and to improve the quality of life for local residents, the ministry said.