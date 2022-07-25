Meerut: 24-year-old Vikas Kumar, a resident of Ghaziabad, was praised as Kalyug's Shravan Kumar as he carried his parents on his shoulders in a palanquin to the holy shrine in Haridwar. He has even blindfolded his parents so that they would not get upset seeing his difficulty.

The video of him carrying his parents on his shoulders was shared by IPS officer Ashok Kumar, who tweeted, "Nowadays old parents are despised, they are either thrown out of the house or children do not prefer to live with them. Whereas today, we saw the exact opposite. Among lakhs of Shiva devotees, there is also a Shravan Kumar who has come on the Kanwar yatra with his elderly parents in a palanquin. My respects!"

The District Panchayat President of Meerut, Gaurav Chaudhary honoured Vikas for this holy work. Vikas Kumar left Haridwar on July 17 and reached Meerut on Saturday. Vikas said that his parents had expressed their desire for Kanwar Yatra, but they cannot walk long distances on foot due to health constraints, so he made up his mind and decided to make his parents travel this way. A staunch Shiva devotee, Vikas said that he feels good that he is able to fulfil the wishes of his parents and that Bhole Nath's blessings are with them.

Vikas has his wife, children and friends by his side in this sweltering heat. The video, since shared, has garnered 11,000 views. Netizens are praising the young man. The palanquin he is carrying is made up of a strong iron sheet. On one side, his mother is seated and on the other side, his father is seated with a 20-litre can of the gangajal.