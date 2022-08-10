Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh): After a long wait of almost three decades, a rape survivor got justice, primarily due to the efforts of her son who was born out of the rape. The incident happened in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur where the victim woman got allegedly gang-raped by two brothers when she was just 12 years old.

On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh police apprehended the second rapist, identified as Mohammad Naqi, and sent him to jail. Earlier on August 2, Mohammad Razi (48) alias, Guddu Hasan got arrested from Hyderabad.

The accused Mohammad Razi in his confession to the police officials revealed that he never imagined that the case would be opened after all these years. The case dates back to 1994 when the woman (at that time 12) was raped multiple times by Razi and Hasan. When she got pregnant, she was forced to give up her son for adoption and was threatened by the accused not to file an FIR.

But, in a miraculous manner, her son tracked her in early 2021 and encouraged her to fight for justice. Then after following the complaint by the victim's son, on March 4, 2021, police initiated a case against the accused, and began investigating the matter after 27 years.

Speaking about the case, Shahjahanpur SSP, S Anand said, “The crime came to my notice after the FIR was registered on March 4, 2021, on the court’s orders. We didn’t have the complete names of the accused and their addresses were not confirmed either. It was quite an old case but the complaint looked genuine. We wanted to help the woman get justice as she had suffered a lot in her childhood. After an extensive follow-up, we managed to identify the accused brothers and found them living freely in the Haddaf area of the city.”

Anand stated that when authorities confronted the accused, they claimed they had never met the survivor. As a result, the police decided to conduct a DNA test. In July 2021, samples were sent to a lab, and the results which were obtained in April 2022 turned out to be positive. The results concluded that one of the accused Mohammad Razi was the biological father of the victim’s son. Cops immediately secured a warrant from the court to arrest the duo, but they had already fled by then.

However, the cops kept close track of them through multiple teams and finally found Razi, who was working in Hyderabad at a thermal power plant, recently and later Naqi Hasan was also arrested.