Thrissur: A 24-year-old doctor was arrested with 2.4 grams of MDMA and LSD Stamp at Thrissur Medical College in Kerala on Tuesday. Aquil Muhammed, from Kozhikode who is a house surgeon at Thrissur Government Medical College, was caught during a raid at a hostel building by the Medial College police with the banned contraband in his possession.

Police officials said, "As many as 2.4 grams of MDMA, one LSD Stamp and an empty bottle of hashish oil were recovered from his hostel room. Aquil has brought the drug from Bangalore and the hashish oil from Vishakapatnam. He was to complete his house surgency in a few days."

"The raid was carried out at the hostel last night based on a tip-off. The arrested accused has been remanded to judicial custody. Police suspect that more doctors are involved in drug abuse at the hostel and further investigations are on," police officials added.