Srinagar: A youth was found hanging in a far-flung village in the Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. Reports said that the 23-year-old youth from the Brenwar area of Chadoora was found hanging this morning, leaving the family in utter shock.

He was later shifted to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. The body was later handed over to the family for last rites after postmortem.

It was not immediately known why the youth took the extreme step. The police have taken cognizance of the incident and initiated an investigation.