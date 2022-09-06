Bengaluru: A 23-year-old woman was electrocuted when she accidentally came in contact with a live electric pole in a waterlogged street at Siddapur in Bengaluru here. The tragic death took place under the Whitefield police station limits on Monday, when the young woman was returning home from work in a private school. The deceased was identified as Akhila. She was stated to be riding on her Scooty when the mishap took place. The heavy water logging and unrepaired civic infrastructure are posting a threat to the lives of local residents. The heavy rains have uprooted trees and caused damage to current lines and electric poles. The city continued to grapple with heavy downpours, flooded streets and traffic snarls all over.

Unfortunately for Akhila, the electric pole that she accidentally touched was live. The general public alleged official apathy and held the municipal corporation responsible for the death of the girl. The damaged live electric pole claimed one more life. The local residents said the civic authorities are not carrying out repairs to the electric lines despite the heavy damage caused by the rains to the civic infrastructure in the city limits. As a result, the people were facing the brunt and some were losing lives. The situation was alarming in many parts of the city even as school-going children, college students, office goers and the general public find their daily life thrown out of gear. In some places, the residents are forced to use boats to cross the waterlogged low-lying areas.

The young woman's family members were blaming the negligence of BESCOM (Bengaluru Electric Supply Company) officials for the latest electrocution death in the rains. When Akhila was going home after work, the scooty skidded on the water-logged road. She touched the electricity pole that was nearby. The incident took place on the White Field-Marathahalli main road at 9 pm on Monday. Akhila was working in a private school.

Family members and locals have expressed outrage, saying that the mishap is due to the improper maintenance of electric poles. Whitefield Police visited the scene and conducted an investigation. Her body has been sent to the hospital for post-mortem. The house has reached the end of the grief of the family members who lost their daughter.

Near the pickup point of Kempegowda International Airport, the rain water is not draining out, causing hardship to passengers. This scene is common here every time it rains. Rainwater entered the canteen on the ground floor near the banquet hall of Vidhana Soudha yesterday morning and the staff pumped out the rain water. Water entered the police station in Vidhana Soudha premises as well.