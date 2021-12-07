Thanjavur (Tamil Nadu): A 23-year-old woman has been arrested on Monday for killing her newborn baby and flushing her in the toilet at Thanjavur Medical College. As per the reports, the woman identified as Priyadarshini got pregnant after having an extra-marital affair, so to hide it from society the woman committed the heinous crime.

On Saturday, December 4, a newborn girl was found dead inside a toilet’s flush tank at the ICU ward of the hospital. According to police, a sanitary worker on Saturday morning had gone to clean the toilets of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). When she tried to flush the toilet, she noticed that the water did not flush out from the tank. As she opened the tank, to her shock, she found the baby's dead body, police said.

The TMCH management reported the incident to the Thanjavur police, who swiftly conducted an inquiry and sent the body for autopsy.

During the initial investigation is got revealed that there is no maternity ward at TMCH. However, there is a hospital with a maternity ward within a 5 km radius from TMCH.

Thanjavur Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kabilan, and TMCH inspector, Franklin retrieved the CCTV footage from the hospital to conduct an inquiry. In the CCTV camera, a woman wearing a face mask and covering her head is seen walking through a corridor near the ICU ward, the footage further shows her walking out of the corridor in half an hour. As the investigation proceeded police got to know that the woman who can be seen in the CCTV footage is the woman who had committed the crime.

Based on CCTV footage and other evidence, cops arrested Priyadarshini on Monday. Initially, they booked her under section 318 and later the police altered the section and booked her under 302 (punishment for murder) of the IPC. She has been remanded in judicial custody.

