Ranchi (Jharkhand): Twenty-three college students from Ranchi were injured in an accident when their bus overturned in East Sikkim on Tuesday. Two among the injured are in critical condition.

According to police, about 66 BEd students from Ranchi went on an excursion to Sikkim and they were on their way to Siliguri in West Bengal in three buses. They also said during the return trip one of the buses overturned at 7th Mile in Ranipool police station area. The injured students have been admitted to the Central Referral Hospital (CRH) at Tadong, police said.

Taking to Twitter Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that he has directed State Government officials to make arrangements to bring back the students by air.

"It has just been received that a bus carrying the children of St. Xavier's College Ranchi on an educational tour to Gangtok met with an accident near Rani Pul, near Gangtok. I have spoken to the Chief Minister of Sikkim @PSTamangGolay ji. Arrangements are being made for proper treatment of the children," tweeted Soren.

"I have instructed the RC to be ready to air lift the children as well. At present, due to the local bad weather, we are not able to air lift the children, so arrangements have been made for proper treatment there," he stated in another tweet.

St Xavier College authorities said that they have come to know that the bus accident happened after its brake failed.