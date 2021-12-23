New Delhi: On December 23, 1971, Major Veer Singh Rathore, who was commanding a company of the Grenadiers Regiment in the Eastern Sector during the Indo-Pak war, was given the task of capturing an enemy post.

There was intense small arms and mortar fire from the enemy.

However, the courageous Major Rathore, with utter disregard to his personal safety, crawled up to the enemy light machine gun bunker and destroyed it by lobbing a grenade.

He and his men led an assault on the enemy post and captured it.

For displaying indomitable courage, exemplary leadership and bravery of high order in the face of enethe my, Major Rathore was awarded Vir Chakra.