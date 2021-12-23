Bilaspur: An alert has been sounded after 23 students at a government high school in Bilaspur district of Chhattisgarh were found Corona positive. The detection of so many Covid positive at one school has set the alarm bell ringing. Nowadays, Bilaspur district has been seeing rise in Corona graph, with 5 to 10 cases are being reported every day.

Chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Pravin Kumar Choudhary, after conducting an inspection of Government High School Delag, said, "Altogether 23 students were found Corona positive. All were sent to home isolation and are under observation. Besides, we provided tips to students and teachers of the school about the steps to be taken in case of Corona infection."

"We are closely monitoring the situation and have talked to school management in this regard," said Dr Pravin.

Dr Pravin also admitted that in this session, for the first time, so many Covid positive cases have been detected in the particular government school. All the students and teachers of the school will undergo Covid tests, besides some samples will be sent to Delhi labs for examination, he added.

On the other hand, so many cases found at a particular schools create a doubt about the application of standard operating procedures in case of Covid infections in Chhattisgarh. Hundreds of swab samples of suspected Covid cases are being taken for testing in Bilaspur district.