New Delhi: Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia asserted that the country collectively fought against the Covid-19 pandemic under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The focus of our government is to transform health care into holistic health care. Following the PM's vision of 'One Nation One Health', we collectively handled COVID," he said.

Speaking to mediapersons, Scindia said over 220 crore doses of vaccine have been administered till last Monday. This is as part of the nation's fight against the dreaded virus. Drones are being used for the delivery of blood, vaccine and medicine even in remote areas, he asserted.

On the health infrastructure, the Union Minister said that in 2014, there were only 6 AIIMS (All India Institutes of Medical Sciences) and today we have 22 AIIMS in the country. The MBBS seats have been increased by 90 per cent, he pointed out.