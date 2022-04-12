Pune: In a serious turn of events, the 22-year-old woman, who recently accused Shiv Sena leader Raghunath Kuchik of raping her, said on Tuesday that she had been abducted and taken to Goa by men of BJP Maharashtra Women's Wing Vice-President Chitra Wagh. The victim has also accused Wagh of forcing her to write a suicide note. Earlier, she had issued a rape complaint at the Shivaji Nagar Police Station in Pune.

Significantly, the 22-year-old also stated that she originally did not intend to lodge the police complaint. "What happened between me and Kuchik is true, but I didn't want to complain I came in contact with BJP leader Chitra Wagh with the help of one of my uncles. I had to lodge a complaint due to the pressure from Chitra Wagh", she said.

The victim said Wagh, alongside Mohammad Ahmed 'Uncle', as well as another BJP worker named 'Pawar', detained her and pressurized her to lodge the case, threatening her with death if she refused to do so. She further stated that they had injected her with sedatives, and confined her for several days. After being taken to Goa, she was eventually abandoned on the Goa-Pune road.

Wagh, meanwhile on Tuesday, rubbished all claims. "I have just heard the allegations made against me by the victim of Raghunath Kuchik case. In fact, it feels bad, but it doesn't matter. I have been standing with the victim, who has been fighting since February, no one was there to help her. Today, I am happy that everyone has come together against me. I am ready for any enquiry", the BJP leader said.