Ranchi (Jharkhand): DSP Vikash Chandra's free YouTube online coaching classes have been catering to the needs of poor students engaged in the preparation for the competitive exams conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and others.

Popularly known as 'DSP Ki Pathshala' at least 22 aspirants have cracked the JPSC exam. "Out of 22 candidates who cleared the JPSC exam, two aspirants scored big," claimed DSP Vikash Chandra and added, "Two students Abhinav Kumar and Bhola Pandey were among the toppers. They received tips from me for the competitive exams. "

The YouTuber Vikas Chandra, a DSP-rank officer in Jharkhand armed police, was once posted as SDPO at Deoghar, where Ambedkar Library was his main coaching center, where aspirants used to come to seek guidance from him. He was providing coaching classes to students coming from all sections of society. At present, he is attached to Investigation Training School in Ranchi, the Jharkhand's capital. Chandra has been performing both the task of policing and giving tips to competitive exam aspirants, successfully.

Apart from Jharkhand, candidates from various other states are attached to his online coaching classes. At least 17,000 students have subscribed to his YouTube channel for free online classes. These free online classes are helpful for those students who are staying in rural areas and unable to afford the costly tuition fees charged by private coaching institutes.