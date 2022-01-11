Agartala: At least 22 insurgents belonging to two different banned insurgency groups have surrendered in 2021, Tripura Police revealed on Tuesday. Tripura Police have informed that it would continue its operations against extremism in the state. During the year 2021, one extremist has been killed in an encounter under the Manikpur police station in Dhalai district.

“In this year, 9 NLFT (PD), 17 NLFT (BM) and 1 KYKL extremist have surrendered and have deposited 4 pistols, 22 pistols, 1 revolver, 1 grenade, and some live rounds including Rs 15,14,900 and 20,000 Bangladesh currency,” the police statement read.

The police also claimed that the overall crime has significantly come down during the last several years in the state.“Tripura Police have always attached highest importance to crime control and ensuring exemplary punitive action against criminals. The overall crime rate has reduced over the last several years,” the statement added.

Also Read: Tripura police seize contraband worth more than Rs 3 crore

The police also informed that cybercrime has emerged as a new and challenging dimension of crime. “During the year 2021, Tripura Police have done a commendable job in dealing with cybercrime cases. A new website "www.cybercrime.gov.in"(NCRP) has been launched to facilitate the people for lodging complaints related to cybercrime at the earliest. Due to this initiative, a total of Rs 23.96 lakhs of defrauded amount has been put on hold by banks found in the accounts of cybercriminals.

"To control road traffic accidents, several effective steps have been taken which include the introduction of the "e-challan system" After the introduction of the "e-challan system" a total of Rs 2,14,67,750 has been collected as fine money from the traffic rules violators during the year”, the police statement stated.

As a part of "Nesha Mukti Abhiyan" which was launched after the BJP government formed a number of positive steps have been taken during the year, such as the seizure of a total of 37,313 kgs ganja, 17,3,2.89 bottles of cough syrup, 13,02259 contraband tablets and 3.475 kgs of heroin. In connection with this, a total of 326 cases have been registered under NDPS Act in which 465 accused persons have been detained and 10 drug traffickers have also been detained under the NDPS Act-1988 during the year 2021.