Srinagar: At least 33 families were rendered homeless after a massive fire gutted 22 houses while four persons including a firefighter were injured while dousing the flames in the Noorbagh area of J&K's Srinagar on the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday, local reports said.

As per the reports, the fire broke out in one of the houses at Gata Colony in Noorbagh and later engulfed 22 others and a tin shed. Later, six fire tenders were rushed to the spot and firefighters tried hard to douse the flames but not before the 22 houses were gutted. A total of 33 families were residing in the damaged houses.

The injured were identified as Manzoor Ahmad Sheikh, Tahir Ahmad Sheikh, and Tanveer Ahmad Sheikh—besides a firefighter have been hospitalized. Preliminary reports suggested that the fire erupted due to short-circuit even as a detailed inquiry to ascertain the actual cause of the fire is underway.

