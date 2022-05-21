Ernakulam: In a joint operation conducted by the sleuths of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and Coast Guard off Lakshadweep coast, has stumbled upon a huge haul of 218 kg heroin. The operation codenamed ‘Khojbeen’ seized 218 kg of drugs valued at approximately ₹1,526 crore in the international market. The contraband drugs were recovered from two fishing boats in Tamil Nadu. The boats named 'Prince' and 'Little Jesus' on which heroin was found.

"Both boats had been captured on May 18 and the heroin was stored in 218 packets of one kilogram each in two fishing boats. The investigation was carried out by the sleuths of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence after obtaining special intelligence inputs. Fishermen from Kulachal were on the boats. They have been taken into custody and are being questioned at Kochi. It was learned that four of the arrested fishermen belonged to Kerala," said police sources.

"The boats were then subsequently escorted to the Coast Guard headquarters at Kochi for detailed inspection. The seizure proceedings under the provision of the NDPS Act, 1985, were being undertaken by the DRI. The operation was precisely planned and carried out by DRI and ICG. The fishing trawlers used in drug smuggling were seized after extensive surveillance," police said.