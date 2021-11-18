Sheohar (Bihar): While relatives of political bigwigs and celebrities bit the dust in the panchayat elections in Bihar, a 21-year-old girl Anushka Kumari stunned the state by becoming the youngest village president of Bihar. She registered her victory from the Sheohar district and was elected as the head of the Kushahar Panchayat of Sheohar block.

This was her first attempt in the local body elections. As the news of her victory spread, Anushka became a social media sensation. She defeated her nearest rival Rita Devi by a margin of 287 votes. While Anushka got 2,625 votes, Rita came second with 2,338 votes.

Anushka gave credit for her victory to the public and urged more youths, especially girls to come forward in politics.

She studied till her 10th standard in Haryana. Then graduated from Karnataka with a degree in History Honours following which she decided to contest in the panchayat elections. She said that she wants to pursue higher studies.

