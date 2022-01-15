Lucknow: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released its list for the first and second phases of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, slated to start on February 10. In the list, a total of 107 candidates were named, including 44 OBC and General candidates as well as 19 SC candidates.

A total of 83 sitting MLAs were there in the list of BJP candidates for the first and second phases, wherein 63 MLAs were given recurrent candidatures. 21 candidates, on the other hand, will be contesting for the first time.

The list, released by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh, saw the exclusion of several leaders, including former state president Laxmikant Vajpayee and Gorakhpur MLA Radha Mohan Agarwal.

Similarly, tickets of former cabinet minister Rajesh Agarwal, and the wife of late cabinet minister from Naugawan constituency, Chetan Chauhan, have also been cut. Below listed are the BJP leaders whose candidatures were rejected for the elections:

Rajesh Aggarwal, sitting MLA and former Finance Minister and National Treasurer from Bareilly Cantonment.

Sangeeta Chauhan, MLA Amroha, wife of late Chetan Chauhan.

Jitendra Satwai from Meerut's Siwalkhas.

Satyaprakash Agarwal from Meerut Cantonment.

Mahesh Goyal from Kheragarh.

Ram Pratap Singh from Etmadpur.

Hemlata Diwakar from Agra Rural.

Chaudhary Uday Bhan Singh from Fatehpur Sikri.

Jitendra Verma from Fatehabad.

Naresh Saini from Behat (has left BJP).

Dharam Singh Saini, MLA, from Nukad (left BJP, joined SP).

Thakur Dalbir Singh from Barauli in Aligarh.

Pappu Bhartaul alias Rajesh Kumar, from Bareilly's Bithri Chainpur seat.

Dr. Radhadas Mohan Agarwal from Gorakhpur (to be contested by CM Yogi Adityanath)

Shyamsunder Sharma from Mant Mathura.

Vijender Singh from Khurja.

Sheetla Prasad from Sirathu in Prayagraj (to be contested by Deputy CM KP Maurya).

Kamal Singh Malik from Garhmukteshwar.

Mahesh Goyal from Khairagarh.

UP elections will be held across seven phases in 403 assembly seats starting February 10. Voting for the last phase will be conducted on March 7, with results set to come out on March 10.