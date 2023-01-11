New Delhi: In the purview of the Bharat Jodo Yatra concluding in Jammu and Kashmir on January 30, the Congress has invited 21 'like-minded parties' to participate in the Yatra's final march, which will also mark the 74th death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The invitations for this event were sent out to the party presidents on Wednesday evening by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

In the letter to party presidents, Kharge has highlighted how the Yatra seeks to spread the message of 'harmony and equality' for which the 'Indians have fought over centuries'. The Trinamool Congress, Janata Dal United, CPM, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Telugu Desam Party, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party are among the parties included in the invitees' list -- while Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party has been noticeably excluded.

"Today, India faces an economic, social, and political crisis. At this time, when the Opposition's voice is being suppressed in the Parliament and the media, the Yatra is connecting directly with lakhs of people," Kharge's letter read, adding that 'grave issues affecting our nation like inflation, unemployment, social divisions, weakening of democratic institutions and the threat on our borders have been extensively addressed during the Yatra.

"At this event, we commit ourselves to fighting hatred and violence, to spread the message of truth, compassion and non-violence, and to defend the constitutional values of liberty, equality, fraternity, and justice for all," the letter further said.

Congress' Communication chief Jairam Ramesh took to Twitter to post Kharge's letter. "Congress President Shri. Mallikarjun Kharge-ji has written to presidents of 24 like-minded parties inviting them to the concluding function of the #BharatJodoYatra on January 30th," Ramesh's tweet reads.

Congress authorities in the state are meanwhile warming up to welcome the Yatra. In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) working President Raman Bhalla termed Bharat Jodo Yatra as 'the most significant movement in the country'. "The Yatra is against the assault on democratic institutions, rising unemployment, unprecedented price hike, hate and divisive politics which is harmful to the very idea of India. "Congress is here to continue fighting against the wrong policies adopted by the BJP towards the people," he said.

Further praising the efficiency of the Yatra, Bhalla said, "The ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi has infused confidence among the people. I appeal all the like-minded secular parties in general -- and the people of Jammu and Kashmir in particular -- to join the upcoming Bharat Jodo Yatra with an overwhelming majority to make it successful as it is a hope for all Indians."

The Yatra, which is currently in Punjab, started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, and will conclude in Srinagar by January 30, with Gandhi hoisting the national flag in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir. The march has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab.