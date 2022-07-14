New Delhi: As many as 21 Afghan Sikhs, including an infant, arrived in Delhi on Thursday as part of the process to facilitate the transfer of Afghan Hindus and Sikhs to India led by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), in coordination with the Indian World Forum and the Government of India.

The Kam Air flight from Kabul arrived at Terminal 3 of Delhi airport on Thursday afternoon. The group, notably, has been facilitated without visa. SGPC Amritsar arranged the airfare, and will also provide aid to legitimate persons seeking rehabilitation in India. SGPC officials and community leaders were present at the airport to receive the group. They subsequently proceeded to Gurudwara Shri Guru Arjan Dev in K Block, Tilak Nagar area of the city.

Harjinder Singh Dhami, President, SGPC and Indian World Forum have directed their officials to facilitate these distressed persons at the highest level. 130 Afghan Hindus and Sikhs remain in Afghanistan and about 60 applications are still pending with the Government of India for issuance.

Earlier, 11 Afghan Sikhs were evacuated from Kabul to New Delhi, including Raqbir Singh who was injured in the Karte Parwan Gurdwara attack in Kabul on June 18, and the ashes of Sawinder Singh, killed in the attack. On June 18, Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) attacked Karte Parwan Gurdwara in Kabul which took about 50 Hindu Sikhs and Taliban members’ lives.