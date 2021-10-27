New Delhi: More than 20,34,14,329 populations from 17 States across India are yet to get their due dose of Covid19 vaccines as they have crossed the duration beyond the prescribed interval of getting particular vaccines.

The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday pointed out that Uttar Pradesh tops the list of such States where 1,57,22,285 beneficiaries have crossed the duration beyond the prescribed interval.

"Beneficiaries in many States have crossed the duration for their scheduled vaccines dose and it's a matter of concern. We appeal to all the State governments to pursue with the people to get their jabs," said Rajesh Bhushan, union health secretary during an interaction with health ministers of different States and UTs in New Delhi.

In fact, government documents in possession of ETV Bharat said what Madhya Pradesh is the second such State where 1,18,78,710 beneficiaries have crossed their duration beyond the prescribed interval.

The third maximum number of beneficiaries (86,71,832) crossing their duration beyond the prescribed interval is in Rajasthan.

As per the statistics 3,33,50,833 beneficiaries crossed up to 2 weeks of their prescribed interval for vaccinations. Accordingly, 1,53,99,673 beneficiaries crossed 2-4 weeks of their prescribed interval for vaccinations, 1,40,59,615 beneficiaries crossed 4-6 weeks of their prescribed interval for vaccinations and 4,06,04,208 beneficiaries crossed more than 6 weeks of their prescribed interval for vaccinations.

At present India is giving Covaxin, Covishield and SputnikV vaccines to its citizens.

The Centre has also identified that as many as 10 States including Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Maniour, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have registered both 1st and 2nd dose of vaccination less than the national average.

"It's really critical to complete the two dose of vaccination. The irony is that inspite of the availability of vaccines, many States and UTs are yet to inoculate their populations," said Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

As per the statistics, a total of 12,37,64,029 vaccines including 9,51,46,749 Covishield and 1,45,59,560 Covaxin are still available with the States and UTs as on Wednesday.

Till date, 72.15 crore population (77 percent of adult population) have been provided with the 1st dose of vaccine and 31.38 crore (33.4 percent of adult population) have been provided with the 2nd dose of vaccines.

Eight States and UTs including Lakshadweep, Chandigarh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Island, Sikkim, Jammu and Kashmir, Dadra and Nagar Haveli have crossed 100 percent of 1st dose of vaccination.

Many districts in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu among others have registered less than 50 percent vaccination of the 1st dose of Covid19 vaccine.

Similarly, several districts in States like Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya Tamil Nadu, Telangana among others gave registered less than 33 percent of vaccination of the 2nd dose.

Keeping end of November this year as the month for covering all eligible with 1st dose of Covid19 vaccines, the health ministry also suggested to the States and UTs to review the planning and execution of district wise plans for coverage of due beneficiaries of 2nd dose as available in Co-WIN portal.

The health ministry has further suggested for 3-day long discussion (chintan baithak) with all State and UTs to streamline the vaccination process and discuss health related issues.

"We should also create a WhatsApp group of all ministers from States and UTs so that issues can be taken on priority and share best practices to each other," suggested Mandaviya.

