Ahmedabad: A special court hearing the 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blast case on Friday awarded death sentence to 38 out of 49 convicts, while 11 others were sentenced to life imprisonment until death.

Fortynine people have been convicted and 28 have been acquitted in the case. The accused have been convicted under several sections of the IPC including 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 121 (a) (conspiracy to wage war or attempt to wage war against the nation) and 124 (a) (sedition) and 16(1)(a)(b) of the UAPA. The blast which took place on July 26, 2008, killed 56 people and more than 200 were injured.

The convicts had reportedly executed a series of 21 blasts in Ahmedabad within a span of 70 minutes on July 26, 2008. The terror attack had led to the death of 56 people at various places in the city, while over 200 people were injured. The Islamic militant group, Harkat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami, had claimed responsibility for the attacks.

