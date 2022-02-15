Ahmedabad: A special court hearing the 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blast case said on Tuesday that it will pronounce the quantum of sentence on February 18. Speaking to the media, special public prosecutor Amit Patel said that judge A R Patel will pronounce the judgment on February 18.

"The hearing on the quantum of the sentence has concluded, and now the matter is for judgement. The court has said it will pronounce the judgment on February 18," said Patel. While the defence concluded their argument on the quantum of sentence on Tuesday, the prosecution completed their argument on Monday. The prosecution sought maximum punishment for the accused.

Fortynine people have been convicted and 28 have been acquitted in the case. The accused have been convicted under several sections of the IPC including 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 121 (a) (conspiracy to wage war or attempt to wage war against the nation) and 124 (a) (sedition) and 16(1)(a)(b) of the UAPA. The blast which took place on July 26, 2008, killed 56 people and more than 200 were injured.

