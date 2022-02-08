Ahmedabad: A special court has passed judgment in the Ahmedabad serial bomb blast case 2008. In the bomb blast case, Judge A.R. Patel has acquitted 16 more accused today, thereby taking the total number of those acquitted to 28. Thus, a total of 49 out of 77 have been convicted. The accused have been convicted under 49 different sections.

Justice AR Patel will pronounce the quantum of punishment tomorrow. All the convicts will be brought in the court when the quantum of punishment is pronounced by the Judge.

Within a span of 70 minutes as many as 21 bomb blasts had taken place in Ahmedabad on July 26, 2008. The terror attack had led to the death of 56 people who were killed at various places in the city due to the bomb blasts and over 200 people were also injured. The Islamic militant group, Harkat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami, had claimed responsibility for the attacks.