Ahmedabad: A special court on Friday heard the pleas of all the 49 convicts in the Ahmedabad serial bomb blast case. The next hearing will be held on February 14.

The hearing in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blast case has been completed in the special court.

All of the accused were presented before the apex court by the defense counsel. The court said that on the issue of punishment, the accused can make whatever representations they want adding that it was necessary to hear every accused.

In the previous hearing, the court had asked the lawyers to collect information on all the convicts. Educational details of the accused, family details and medical information, etc. were presented before the court. All the issues were highlighted by the lawyers of all the 49 convicts.

