Kalaburagi (Karnataka): Villagers rescued the school children and staff, who were stuck in a ditch due to overflowing rainwater in the district. This incident took place at Ashtagi village in Kalaburagi taluk of Karanataka on Wednesday. It is learnt that a huge ditch was formed between a government school and the village due to heavy rains.

In the morning on Wednesday, the ditch was filled with rain water soon after students went to school. In the meantime, the rainwater entered the school precincts as well. As a result, the children could not venture out from the school and could not even sit in school and spent almost a long time on the school premises.

After the water flow was reduced, the villagers rescued the schoolchildren and eight school staff, including a pregnant teacher. Around 200 children from Class I to VIII will attend the school daily. Unfortunately, the bridge construction work has not been completed though the officials know that it would be difficult for kids to attend school during the rainy season, alleged parents.