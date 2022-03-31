Bardoli (Gujarat): A 20-year old college girl is receiving accolades for fearlessly fighting a gang of three robbers who broke into her house while her father was away in Palsana taluka of Bardoli in Surat, Gujarat on Tuesday night.

As per sources, Riya Baburam Swain, a B.Sc student at Patidarjin Science College in Bardoli was studying late at night in Chalthan's Ram Kabir Society in Palsana while her sister Richa and their mother Bhartiben Baburam Swain were sleeping in another room when the three men broke into her room apparently to rob it. Upon seeing Ria, they approached her with a sharp weapon in an apparent bid to take her hostage.

Girl, 20, fights three armed burglars on her own, wins accolades

It is said that Riya has been taking self-defence classes at her college and put the training to practical use by fighting against the burglars, making them retreat. Her father Baburam Kashinath was on night duty at the mill at the time the incident took place. While Riya managed to scare off the burglars, she was badly injured and received 24 stitches in her hand. Later, police arrived at the scene and started the investigation into the incident.

It is said that before the robbery bid, the power supply to the locality was cut off at around 1.30 am. People have praised the young woman for her bravery in confronting kidnappers on her own.

Also read: Burglars rob a bank in broad daylight robbery in Rajasthan