Mumbai: A 20-year-old woman was murdered by an unidentified person in the HDIL colony, in Kurla area of Mumbai. The incident came to light on Saturday, when the decomposing body of the woman was found in the lift room of a vacant building. The police officials suspected rape from the condition in which the woman's dead body was found, which was confirmed in the postmortem report.

The dead body revealed that the murderer killed the victim by using a sharp object to cut her throat. Some injuries on her head were also spotted. The identity of the victim has not yet been confirmed, while the search for the offender is also ongoing.

The police has filed a case for the matter under sections 376 and 302 of the Indian Penal Code. Officials are also looking for clues to find out how and with whom the woman reached the site of crime. The police has not found any concrete leads or proofs for the case yet. The investigation is ongoing; the officials are also searching for CCTV cameras that might have captured something relevant.